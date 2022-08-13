501 crazily funny usernames - the latest swag of 2022

Why should I choose a funny username?

There are usernames (read basic); then there are interesting, unique, creative, engaging, crazy, and funny usernames. AND if you, too, want to create a lasting online impression, be more than a mere social media user (maybe an influencer) or simply want engagement, funny usernames are your best friends!

Understand this - people won't know how valuable your content is if they do not visit your profile. To do so, your name should stand out from the crowd.

Additionally, a funny username is also an ideal way to break the ice and start a conversation. For example, if you are active on a dating platform, it is a great place to kick-start a conversation. Or, if you are on an e-commerce website, you can benefit from the attention to upmarket your brand identity.

Another solid reason to have a funny username is to avoid repetitive usernames or common names. In India especially, you will find multiple people of the same name. So what will you do? Quit social media? Start adding dozens of letters and numbers? Or proudly play with the spelling? NO-NO-NO!!! Let's think outside the box (123cooolgirl does not count) - if you won't work on a simple thing as a username, why will someone put an effort to visit your profile?

How should I decide on a funny username?

A few guidelines that you can follow to decide on a funny username (it may not necessarily be funny, but it will be memorable) are -

Firstly, understand that your username should be unique (to you at least) to make your online profile stand out. Unique+Funny+Memorable = Immortal.

Avoid using special characters as it makes it tough for the audience to remember your username (what if you yourself forget your username!)

Thirdly, do not include personal details like your email, contact, workplace, or password (worst mistake) in your username.

Lastly, do not opt for an odd or offensive username. Being unique does not mean you will start offending people or jobs in the pretense of humor.

Funny usernames are not that hard to come up with - just put some real effort into it. If not, we have a whooping 501 funny usernames for you to decide on!

How can I create my funny username?

Although it can be exhausting, at times, to come up with a unique, crazy, memorable, catchy, and funny username, you have to try - it really is worth the pain. So here are the pointers and tricks to create a funny username for yourself -

Keep it simple (no special characters, please).

Try to be unique (for example, try making short names after combining your name, maiden name, and surname)

Make it memorable.

Avoid difficult names (there is only one Arnold Schwarzenegger)

Keep it short.

Make it funny, sassy, clever, savage, and hilarious.

Include something that you love or what your profile is all about.

Include something that is trending.

Add something that you hate or dislike.

Add a hobby or that you are a couch potato!

Do not be disrespectful or vulgar.

It will take a while, but with our help, you will get your perfect funny username!

501 crazily funny usernames (finally!!)

Here is the ultimate list of 501 funny usernames. Add your spin and use it for any social media platform - Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Josh - or online gaming, even for dating sites. Get in the game and up your fame!