Delhi Crime S2 Trailer: Shefali Shah aka DCP Vartika Chaturvedi tries to decode a series of murders; WATCH

Shefali Shah recently took to her official Instagram handle and unveiled the Delhi Crime season 2 trailer and wrote: "An ominous gang, a city in panic. Is DCP Vartika and her squad prepared for the chaos to come? The trailer for DELHI CRIME SEASON 2 IS HERE!" As the series was recently renewed for Season 2, an intriguing trailer of the same was released leaving netizens amazed.

Fans reacted with excitement as they commented on the trailer. A user wrote: "I had goosebumps after watching this series. Can't wait for S2." While another user said: "Oh gosh i have been waiting for this." A third user commented: "@shefalishahofficial she is so real in acting that sometimes while watching her on screen I feel scared. Just love her on screen." Meanwhile, Delhi Crime season 2 will premiere from August 26th onwards on Netflix.