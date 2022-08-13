Kartik Aaryan smiles at paparazzi as he's spotted at Red Chillies office for a meeting; PHOTOS

Kartik Aaryan rides high on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 success

One of the biggest theatrical successes of 2022 has been Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The sequel entertained the audience and won praise from fans. After it premiered on Netflix, it received great reviews from fans as well. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film also had Tabu in a pivotal role.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Now, Kartik will be seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha with Kiara Advani. On Kiara's birthday, Kartik shared the first look and the new title of the film. Besides this, he also has Freddy with Alaya F, Shehzada with Kriti Sanon and Captain India.