Katrina Kaif Birthday Wishes Highlights: Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan's sister Arpita and more send love & hugs

It seems like Katrina Kaif shares a great bond with her industry colleagues and today, on her birthday, many are wishing her the best. Joining them, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor also have penned sweet wishes for Katrina. Janhvi shared a photo and wrote, "Keep shining and dazzling all of us like you always have!" On the other hand, Bhumi wrote, "Happy Birthday Katrina".