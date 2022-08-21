Katrina Kaif Birthday Wishes Highlights: Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan's sister Arpita and more send love & hugs

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Aug 21, 2022 04:37 PM IST  |  491.9K
Jul 16, 2022 03:09 PM IST
Birthday girl Katrina Kaif is all smiles as she poses with her gang

Ileana D'Cruz has shared a pic from Katrina Kaif's beachside birthday celebration wherein the ladies were seen posing with their gang including Mini Mathur, Isabelle Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Anand Tiwari.

Jul 16, 2022 02:30 PM IST
Katrina Kaif gives a glimpse of her beachside 'birthday wala din'

Katrina Kaif, who is quite active on social media, shared a series of pics and gave a sneak peak into her beachside birthday celebrations with Isabelle Kaif, Sharvari, Ileana D'Cruz, Sunny Kaushal and others.

Jul 16, 2022 01:40 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal pens a love note for Katrina Kaif

Taking his Instagram account, Vicky Kaushal shared a beautiful pic of Katrina Kaif and wrote, "Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!"

Jul 16, 2022 01:03 PM IST
Aayush Sharma wishes Katrina Kaif on her birthday

Aayush Sharma shared a not for Katrina Kaif on her birthday and wrote, "A very happy birthday to @katrinakaif.... have an amazing one".

Jul 16, 2022 12:11 PM IST
Malaika Arora pens a sweet note for Katrina Kaif

Taking to social media, Malaika Arora has shared a pic of Katrina Kaif and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @katrinakaif.... Love n happiness always" along with a heart emoticon.

Jul 16, 2022 11:38 AM IST
Rakul Preet Singh sends birthday love to Katrina Kaif

Rakul Preet Singh shared a stunning pic of Katrina Kaif dressed in a white sweater along with a "Happy Birthday beautiful" message.

Jul 16, 2022 11:03 AM IST
On Katrina Kaif's birthday, Sophie Choudry wishes her health and happiness

Sophie Choudry shared a beautiful pic of the birthday girl on her Instagram story and wished her health and happiness on her birthday. She wrote, "Happy bday gorgeous girl!! Love, happiness & good health always! Hope this is an incredible year for you @katrinakaif! Lots of love."

Jul 16, 2022 10:21 AM IST
Katrina Kaif gets love from Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit shared a beautiful photo to wish Katrina on her special day. She wrote, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday dearest @KatrinaKaif. Wish you more celebrations, happiness & success in the year to come!." 

Jul 16, 2022 10:05 AM IST
Sidharth Malhotra shares goofy pic with Katrina

On Katrina Kaif's birthday, Sidharth Malhotra, who has worked with Katrina in Baar Baar Dekho, sent out a cute wish for her. He shared a photo and wrote, "Happy birthday Kat. Have the best year ahead...big hug." 

Jul 16, 2022 09:59 AM IST
Katrina Kaif gets a hug from Arpita Khan Sharma

Katrina's close friend and Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma sent out good wishes to the former on her birthday. Arpita shared a lovely photo of Katrina in the pool as she wrote, "Happiest birthday @katrinakaif big hug & lots of love always!"

Jul 16, 2022 09:25 AM IST
Dia Mirza and Kriti Sanon share beautiful photos of Katrina

To send out love and good wishes to Katrina Kaif on her birthday, Dia Mirza and Kriti Sanon picked her picture-perfect snaps and shared them on social media. Dia wrote, "Happy Birthday Katrina! Love Love Love." On the other hand, Kriti wrote, "Happiest birthday Katrina! Wish you all the love, light and joy!." 

Jul 16, 2022 09:03 AM IST
Katrina gets love from Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor

It seems like Katrina Kaif shares a great bond with her industry colleagues and today, on her birthday, many are wishing her the best. Joining them, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor also have penned sweet wishes for Katrina. Janhvi shared a photo and wrote, "Keep shining and dazzling all of us like you always have!" On the other hand, Bhumi wrote, "Happy Birthday Katrina".

Jul 16, 2022 08:57 AM IST
Ananya Panday pens a heartfelt wish for Katrina Kaif

On Katrina Kaif's birthday, Ananya Panday shared a lovely photo of the Phone Bhoot star and penned a note for her. She wrote, "Happy Happiest birthday to the loveliest person and most stunning ever @katrinakaif. Biggest love for u always Kat." 

Jul 16, 2022 07:18 AM IST
Isabelle Kaif shares a cute photo with sister Katrina on birthday

On Katrina Kaif's birthday, her sister Isabelle Kaif shared a cute photo with her. Sharing it, Isabelle showered Katrina with love. She wrote, "Happiest of Birthdays Sister Dearest @katrinakaif love always." 

Jul 16, 2022 06:36 AM IST
Kareena Kapoor sends love to Katrina Kaif

As Katrina turned a year older, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful throwback photo with the birthday girl. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday Kat!! Keep growing." 

Anonymous
Jul 16, 2022 02:52 PM
HAPPY BDAY OUR ANGEL KATRINA KAIF...LOTS OF LUV AND BEST WISHES ON UR BDAY❤️❤️
Anonymous
Jul 16, 2022 07:45 PM
Happy Birthday girl !
