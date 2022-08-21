Katrina Kaif Birthday Wishes Highlights: Vicky Kaushal, Salman Khan's sister Arpita and more send love & hugs
Ileana D'Cruz has shared a pic from Katrina Kaif's beachside birthday celebration wherein the ladies were seen posing with their gang including Mini Mathur, Isabelle Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Anand Tiwari.
Katrina Kaif, who is quite active on social media, shared a series of pics and gave a sneak peak into her beachside birthday celebrations with Isabelle Kaif, Sharvari, Ileana D'Cruz, Sunny Kaushal and others.
Taking his Instagram account, Vicky Kaushal shared a beautiful pic of Katrina Kaif and wrote, "Baar baar din yeh aaye… baar baar dil yeh gaaye. Happy Birthday my love!!!"
Aayush Sharma shared a not for Katrina Kaif on her birthday and wrote, "A very happy birthday to @katrinakaif.... have an amazing one".
Taking to social media, Malaika Arora has shared a pic of Katrina Kaif and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful @katrinakaif.... Love n happiness always" along with a heart emoticon.
Rakul Preet Singh shared a stunning pic of Katrina Kaif dressed in a white sweater along with a "Happy Birthday beautiful" message.
Sophie Choudry shared a beautiful pic of the birthday girl on her Instagram story and wished her health and happiness on her birthday. She wrote, "Happy bday gorgeous girl!! Love, happiness & good health always! Hope this is an incredible year for you @katrinakaif! Lots of love."
Madhuri Dixit shared a beautiful photo to wish Katrina on her special day. She wrote, "Wish you a very Happy Birthday dearest @KatrinaKaif. Wish you more celebrations, happiness & success in the year to come!."
On Katrina Kaif's birthday, Sidharth Malhotra, who has worked with Katrina in Baar Baar Dekho, sent out a cute wish for her. He shared a photo and wrote, "Happy birthday Kat. Have the best year ahead...big hug."
Katrina's close friend and Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma sent out good wishes to the former on her birthday. Arpita shared a lovely photo of Katrina in the pool as she wrote, "Happiest birthday @katrinakaif big hug & lots of love always!"
To send out love and good wishes to Katrina Kaif on her birthday, Dia Mirza and Kriti Sanon picked her picture-perfect snaps and shared them on social media. Dia wrote, "Happy Birthday Katrina! Love Love Love." On the other hand, Kriti wrote, "Happiest birthday Katrina! Wish you all the love, light and joy!."
It seems like Katrina Kaif shares a great bond with her industry colleagues and today, on her birthday, many are wishing her the best. Joining them, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor also have penned sweet wishes for Katrina. Janhvi shared a photo and wrote, "Keep shining and dazzling all of us like you always have!" On the other hand, Bhumi wrote, "Happy Birthday Katrina".
On Katrina Kaif's birthday, Ananya Panday shared a lovely photo of the Phone Bhoot star and penned a note for her. She wrote, "Happy Happiest birthday to the loveliest person and most stunning ever @katrinakaif. Biggest love for u always Kat."
On Katrina Kaif's birthday, her sister Isabelle Kaif shared a cute photo with her. Sharing it, Isabelle showered Katrina with love. She wrote, "Happiest of Birthdays Sister Dearest @katrinakaif love always."
As Katrina turned a year older, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a beautiful throwback photo with the birthday girl. Sharing the photo, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday Kat!! Keep growing."