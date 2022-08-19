Laal Singh Chaddha & Raksha Bandhan release Highlights: Celebs review Aamir Khan & Akshay Kumar's film
Actress Wamiqa Gabbi took to social media to praise Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She wrote, "One word review?- Overwhelming. Please do not miss this beautiful film in cinemas. So many beautiful moments..I smiled, I laughed, I cried and I smiled again and cried again. (I've been messaging my family members back in Chandigarh to watch this film asap) Congratulations." Check it out here.
Taking to Instagram, Naved Jafri shared his review of Laal Singh Chaddha. He praised Aamir's performance in the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. He wrote, "#LaalSinghChaddha is a positive message of humanity & a breath of fresh air.what a fantastic film.I laughed & cried. #AmirKhan s best performance till date he killed it as laal.superbly adapted to India from #ForrestGump , Congratulations & all the best to the whole team."
After a while, Akshay Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan hit the theatres. Fans of Khiladi Kumar had been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Today, as the film was released, videos of a crowd of fans dancing in front of the screens in theatres went viral on social media. Fans celebrated Akshay's return to the big screen with Raksha Bandhan.
Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan has released in theatres today. Diana Penty took to social media to send out good wishes to the team of the film. She wrote, "Congratulations and all the best @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar & the #RakshaBandhan family. And a big hug to you @aanandlrai Looking forward to this one."