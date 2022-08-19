Live

Laal Singh Chaddha & Raksha Bandhan release Highlights: Celebs review Aamir Khan & Akshay Kumar's film

by Editorial Test   |  Updated on Aug 19, 2022 10:36 AM IST  |  1.1M
Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan released this week.
Aug 13, 2022 04:03 PM IST
Wamiqa Gabbi reviews Laal Singh Chaddha, calls it 'overwhelming'

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi took to social media to praise Laal Singh Chaddha starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. She wrote, "One word review?- Overwhelming. Please do not miss this beautiful film in cinemas. So many beautiful moments..I smiled, I laughed, I cried and I smiled again and cried again. (I've been messaging my family members back in Chandigarh to watch this film asap) Congratulations." Check it out here.

Aug 13, 2022 04:02 PM IST
Naved Jafri loves Aamir Khan's act in Laal Singh Chaddha

Taking to Instagram, Naved Jafri shared his review of Laal Singh Chaddha. He praised Aamir's performance in the Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump. He wrote, "#LaalSinghChaddha is a positive message of humanity & a breath of fresh air.what a fantastic film.I laughed & cried. #AmirKhan s best performance till date he killed it as laal.superbly adapted to India from #ForrestGump ,  Congratulations & all the best to the whole team."

Aug 13, 2022 04:01 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's fans dance in theatres as Raksha Bandhan releases

After a while, Akshay Kumar's film Raksha Bandhan hit the theatres. Fans of Khiladi Kumar had been eagerly awaiting the release of the film. Today, as the film was released, videos of a crowd of fans dancing in front of the screens in theatres went viral on social media. Fans celebrated Akshay's return to the big screen with Raksha Bandhan.

Aug 13, 2022 03:59 PM IST
Diana Penty sends wishes to Raksha Bandhan team as film releases

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Raksha Bandhan has released in theatres today. Diana Penty took to social media to send out good wishes to the team of the film. She wrote, "Congratulations and all the best @akshaykumar, @bhumipednekar & the #RakshaBandhan family. And a big hug to you @aanandlrai Looking forward to this one."

