Salman Khan holds Tricolour to celebrate 75th Independence Day; Sara Ali Khan too extends wishes

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day. On August 15, 1947, India secured independence from colonial rule after two hundred years of oppression and suppression under the Britishers. On this day, the Prime Minister also hoists the national flag and gives a speech at the Red Fort. It is a tradition started by the first prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, who raised the national flag above the Lahori Gate of Red Fort in Delhi in 1947. This year, the government of India has also organised several events under ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav’, with the theme ‘Nation First, Always First’. To mark the day, the government has also aimed to hoist 200 million tricolours.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Independence Day, Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him holding national flag in his hand. Salman donned white shirt and paired it with black trousers and black cap. Sharing the post, Salman wrote, “Wishing everyone a very happy 75th Independence Day... Jai Hind.” On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan also shared a tricolour collage on her Insta story also featuring her mom, Amrita Singh. In the collage, Sara shared three pictures in which she donned saffron, white and green outfits. In the first pic, Sara posed in a saffron suit with luscious green backdrop. In the second pic, she is seen posing with her mom while the mother-daughter duo wore white suits. The last pic showed Sara wearing a green sweatshirt posing in the mountains.