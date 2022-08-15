Test Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani celebrate Independence Day; Actor complains she cut him out from her video

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani , just like all the other celebrities, too celebrated 75th Independence Day with full josh and passion. Both are rumoured to be dating each other right after they shot for their blockbuster film Shershaah. Just two days back, Sidharth and Kiara went live on Instagram as their film Shershaah completed one year of release. The film is very close to the nation as it talks about the tumultuous journey of Captain Vikram Batra for his contribution to India's victory in the Kargil conflict and also our lead actors, who seem to have found love while shooting for the film!

Today as we celebrate India's freedom, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani dropped a video on their Instagram. Both wished their fans on the occasion and looked their best in traditional outfits. Kiara, famous for winning hearts with her love affair with ethnics, wore a lovely saree and looked resplendent. Sidharth, who knows that he looks pretty good in Indian wear, chose a plain white kurta to mark the occasion. He was seen holding the National Flag proudly and wore a big smile on his face.

It's refreshing to see the actors come and inspire the citizens to celebrate the occasion so dear to almost every single Indian.

Also, not to miss is their banter. Under Kiara's post, Sidharth dropped a cheesy comment and wrote, "Thanks for cutting me out". Now this sparks rumours of them celebrating the day together! And to reply him back, Kiara wrote, "Your hand is still there." Can someone hand over the magnifying glass, please?