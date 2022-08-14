EXCLUSIVE: Vish on playing baddie & working with Vijay Deverakonda in Liger: 'We've lot of things in common'

Vijay Deverakonda's pan-Indian film Liger is gearing up for the grand release of his next Liger, which is directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film has set major expectations and netizens can't wait to watch it on the big screen. Apart from Vijay, ever since the trailer, if it's any other person from the cast, who is stealing the limelight is Vish, the antagonist of the film.

Vish will mark his debut on the silver screen with Sanju the Baddie who is the lead antagonist in the film Liger. Since the trailer was dropped Vish managed to grab the eyeballs through his glimpse of ferocious swag. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, “It was amazing sharing screen space with Vijay, coming from the same city we have a lot of things in common. I believe he is an amazingly honest & confident actor. It was very sporting and challenging for me to share screen space with him and all the scenes where we fight each other is my favourite because it does give me goosebumps every time I watch it.”