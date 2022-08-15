Signs that prove you are independent and not co-dependent in your relationship

You have adequate breathing room and your own safe haven

It can be hard for couples who are cohabitating to ensure that they have common spaces as well as a private space that is the very own. This is important because it can be where they can unwind, relax and get a fresh prospective. An easy way to create this in your home is to dedicate a den, study room or even an attic as your very own retreat where you can head off to sort through your thoughts and get some solace when life gets overwhelming.

You enjoy separate hobbies as well

Just as it is important to spend time with your partner; having separate hobbies and time apart has equal merit. This is because enjoying individual hobbies that ensure you’re spending a healthy dose of time away from your partner lets you grow and evolve as an individual. This is apart from your identity as a part of a couple. So, take up gardening, Tai-chi or even chess if it gets you some me-time.