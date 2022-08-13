Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses from the current generation. She has created a niche for herself in the industry and fans love her. Well, we all know that Sara is a family person and she shares a great bond with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. From travelling with him to pulling his leg to irritating him with her shayari, Sara and Ibrahim are the cutest brother-sister duo This is test
Sara and Ibrahim pose with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan in London and these 3 look adorable.
Saif Ali Khan poses with his two beautiful kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan in this picture.
