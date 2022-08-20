Heading 3

Shahid Kapoor’s drool-worthy looks 

Jessica Bajria

AUGUST 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram 

Shahid stuns in Gaurav Gupta ensemble for an awards show. The subtly embellished blazer looks fab

Glitz It!

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram 

Kapoor gives full vintage vibes in this outfit. The bootcut pants with a blazer oozes old world charm

Retro Rave

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Another Gaurav Gupa outfit that Shahid pulls off with ease. The ice blue blazer and pants are drool worthy

Cool Boy

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram 

The all black blazer look by Raghavendra Rathore looks dapper on Shahid. The Gucci sunglasses add oomph

Dapper Dude

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Shahid Kapoor looks extremely dapper in this quirky printed shirt. Some basic black pants do the trick

Gutsy Guy

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram 

Shahid’s tasselled jacket is all sorts of rugged. Basic blue denims simply complement the look

Rugged and Raw

The all white Shivan & Narresh outfit is dapper. Shahid ups the look by adding chunky white sneakers

White n White

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram 

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Shahid keeps it breezy and casual for promotions. He pairs a beige collared shirt with formal brown pants

Casual Call

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Shahid adds a pop of colour to his outfit. He wears a yellow bomber jacket by Paul Smith with jeans and shirt

Pop It!

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Shahid wears a multicoloured, bright jacket to up his look. He pairs it with a basic black shirt and pants

Out There

