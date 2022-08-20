Heading 3
Shahid Kapoor’s drool-worthy looks
Jessica Bajria
AUGUST 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Shahid stuns in Gaurav Gupta ensemble for an awards show. The subtly embellished blazer looks fab
Glitz It!
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Kapoor gives full vintage vibes in this outfit. The bootcut pants with a blazer oozes old world charm
Retro Rave
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Another Gaurav Gupa outfit that Shahid pulls off with ease. The ice blue blazer and pants are drool worthy
Cool Boy
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
The all black blazer look by Raghavendra Rathore looks dapper on Shahid. The Gucci sunglasses add oomph
Dapper Dude
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Shahid Kapoor looks extremely dapper in this quirky printed shirt. Some basic black pants do the trick
Gutsy Guy
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Shahid’s tasselled jacket is all sorts of rugged. Basic blue denims simply complement the look
Rugged and Raw
White n White
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Shahid keeps it breezy and casual for promotions. He pairs a beige collared shirt with formal brown pants
Casual Call
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Shahid adds a pop of colour to his outfit. He wears a yellow bomber jacket by Paul Smith with jeans and shirt
Pop It!
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Shahid wears a multicoloured, bright jacket to up his look. He pairs it with a basic black shirt and pants
Out There
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Malaika Arora in snazzy co-ord sets