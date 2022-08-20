Heading 3

Shraddha Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 20, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looked dreamy in a green floral lehenga, pretty earrings and hairdo

Straight from fairytale

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

We love how she gave a twist to the saree and gave it a ruffle detailing

Gorgeous in green

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She looked all things divine in a delightful white lehenga with subtle makeup

Pristine in white

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The Aashiqui 2 actress looked exquisite in a pink designer saree with full sleeves blouse

Pretty in pink

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She donned a red graphic saree and stunned with her simplicity

What a diva

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Simplicity from within

We are taking notes of this basic yet beautiful look that is apt for puja ceremony

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha gorgeously carried this heavily embroidered saree and we are in awe of her

Shiny & shimmery

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She looked like a ray of sunshine in a pretty yellow saree

Hello sunshine

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

The actress donned a purple saree and she completed her hairdo with a bun and gajra

Desi diva

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha exuded charm in a white suit with an orange border

Hey beautiful

