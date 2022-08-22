Heading 3
Nia Sharma in stylish black outfits
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
AUGUST 22, 2022
Image source- Nia Sharma instagram
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestant Nia Sharma looks fabulous in the black athleisure. She paired it with crop jacket and black sunglasses
Black athleisure
Image source- Nia Sharma instagram
The actress looks sizzling in traditional saree as she sported a strappy shimmery blouse and black net saree with a beautiful border
Vogue saree
Image source- Nia Sharma instagram
The actress looks sassy and stylish in a black crop top and mini skirt. It has a metallic studded design on it and a mesh style top over her crop top
Metallic diva
Image source- Nia Sharma instagram
The Naagin fame sported a power packed look with a black bodycon full length dress along with a black crop blazer. She paired it with golden layered neck pieces
Powerful formal look
Image source- Nia Sharma instagram
Nia Sharma looks fashionable in a black net dress with balloon sleeves and frill details
Netted frill dress
Image source- Nia Sharma instagram
The actress loves to experiment with her looks. Here she sported a stunning black short dress. She paired it with a black gloves and white heels
Leather mini dress
Image source- Nia Sharma instagram
Ishq Mein Marjawan actress created trend with her street style look as she sported loose crop top and denim shorts. She paired it with a chain and black ankle shoes
Chic street style
Image source- Nia Sharma instagram
Nia Sharma wore a mermaid style attire for her cruise journey. She sported bikini style top and a sheer skirt
Mermaid look
Image source- Nia Sharma instagram
The actress looks like a shining rockstar in the black and golden shimmery co-ord set. Her curled hair and the makeup is gorgeous
Shimmery co-ords
Image source- Nia Sharma instagram
The actress is ready to walk the red carpet with her black cut out floor length dress and neat bun look
Glam dress
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sriti Jha's multi-faceted personality