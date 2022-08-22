Heading 3

Nia Sharma in stylish black outfits

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

AUGUST 22, 2022

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa contestant Nia Sharma looks fabulous in the black athleisure. She paired it with crop jacket and black sunglasses

    Black athleisure

The actress looks sizzling in traditional saree as she sported a strappy shimmery blouse and black net saree with a beautiful border

  Vogue saree

The actress looks sassy and stylish in a black crop top and mini skirt. It has a metallic studded design on it and a mesh style top over her crop top

    Metallic diva

The Naagin fame sported a power packed look with a black bodycon full length dress along with a black crop blazer. She paired it with golden layered neck pieces

  Powerful formal look 

Nia Sharma looks fashionable in a black net dress with balloon sleeves and frill details

   Netted frill dress

The actress loves to experiment with her looks. Here she sported a stunning black short dress. She paired it with a black gloves and white heels

  Leather mini dress

Ishq Mein Marjawan actress created trend with her street style look as she sported loose crop top and denim shorts. She paired it with a chain and black ankle shoes

   Chic street style

Nia Sharma wore a mermaid style attire for her cruise journey. She sported bikini style top and a sheer skirt

    Mermaid look

The actress looks like a shining rockstar in the black and golden shimmery co-ord set. Her curled hair and the makeup is gorgeous

    Shimmery co-ords

The actress is ready to walk the red carpet with her black cut out floor length dress and neat bun look

   Glam dress

