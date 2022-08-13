Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 EXCLUSIVE: Chetna Pande feels THIS contestant has all the potential to win the show

The competition is getting tougher with each passing day and the previous elimination saw Chetna Pande and Rubina Dilaik fighting to win and bring points for their team. Chetna lost the task and had to leave the show. After her eviction, Pinkvilla exclusively contacted her, where she spoke about how she desires a second chance, host Rohit Shetty 's words of wisdom, and how she feels Tushar Kalia has all the qualities to lift the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is one of the most-watched reality shows, which has maintained its top position on the TRP chart. The show, hosted by Rohit Shetty began with numerous contestants, out of which four of them got eliminated - Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, and Chetna Pande. However, Pratik Sehajpal is returning to the reality show as a wildcard contestant, and the promo of the same has been released by the makers. Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about Pratik Sehajpal 's return after a day of his eviction.

Chetna Pande on Rohit Shetty calling her 'tough girl'

After Chetna Pande's name was announced as the evicted contestant, host Rohit Shetty called her a "tough girl." Talking about this, Chetna said, "When he called me and said that your journey got over, I got very emotional. I cried and said, 'I came on this show for my dad and I feel sad that he will be disappointed. He also said, 'Your father will be very proud of you.' For me, that was the moment I felt that I came for this, and I got it because I came on the show only for my father. This journey is completely dedicated to him and I really liked what Rohit sir said because 'haar jeet toh lagi rehti hai.' Whenever I'm attached to anything I do, I give my heart and soul and blood to it. My focus was only on performing the stunts right and sometimes I feel I was too serious but that's how I am. I am getting messages from people saying that they are amazed to see how I have performed."

On seeing Tushar Kalia as the potential winner

"I always felt that Tushar (Kalia) is a very tough contender because of his flexibility, and powers. He has done all the stunts really well. I have seen that there were stunts that nobody could do and Tushar did it very well. We were in one team and he is a very strong person. I genuinely feel and I wish that he wins it because he deserves to win. He was very dedicated and he's got that mind and power's combination. So, according to me, Tushar should win the show," said Chetna the Dilwale actress.